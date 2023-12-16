Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.