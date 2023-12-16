Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

See Also

