Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Trimmed by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.14 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.30 and a 200-day moving average of $327.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.42.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

