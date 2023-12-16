Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

