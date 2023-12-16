Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 350 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

