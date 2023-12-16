Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys Shares of 926 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.