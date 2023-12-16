Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.27 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

