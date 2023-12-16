Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

