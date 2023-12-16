Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.