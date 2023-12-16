Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $404,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $220.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

