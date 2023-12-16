Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $484,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

