Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.