Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

