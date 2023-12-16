Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

