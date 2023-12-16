Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 11,695 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

