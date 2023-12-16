Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

VOX stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

