Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,966 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

