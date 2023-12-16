Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

