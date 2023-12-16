Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 88,258 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,258 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

