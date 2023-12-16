Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $231,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,512 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in United States Steel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United States Steel by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

