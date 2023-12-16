ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.2 %

ABIO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

