ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.2 %
ABIO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
