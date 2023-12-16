Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Free Report ) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

