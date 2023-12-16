Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 339.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.00 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

