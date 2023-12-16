Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.93

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 14603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion
Artivion Trading Down 1.4 %
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 23.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter valued at $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 187.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.