Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.08

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 71235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $969.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

