Aspen Group (APZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Aspen Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Aspen Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.54.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Group news, insider John Carter 425,101 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

