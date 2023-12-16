Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWH. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.40.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.