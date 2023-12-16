Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $287,574.95 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.19 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

