Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,875 ($23.54) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.10).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,370 ($29.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,485 ($31.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,069.82.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

