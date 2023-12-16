Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.