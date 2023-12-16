ATB Capital Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$16.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.06.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bird Construction Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
