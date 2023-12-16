AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $20.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.68.

T stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

