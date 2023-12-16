authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

authID Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $8.99 on Friday. authID has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About authID

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in authID by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in authID during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in authID during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

