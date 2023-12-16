authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
authID Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUID opened at $8.99 on Friday. authID has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About authID
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than authID
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.