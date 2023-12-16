Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average is $235.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

