AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $26.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $36.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.46 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,601.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,527.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

