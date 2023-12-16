Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $342,202,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $118,879,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

