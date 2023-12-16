Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.58.

AVTR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

