Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells $146,580.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Axos Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

