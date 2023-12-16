AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) vs. REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Head-To-Head Survey

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXT and REC Silicon ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $141.12 million 0.83 $15.81 million ($0.31) -8.71 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 22.78

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 2 2 0 2.50 REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AXT and REC Silicon ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $5.49, suggesting a potential upside of 103.33%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -15.72% -5.53% -3.63% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AXT beats REC Silicon ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

