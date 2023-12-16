B. Riley Boosts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $40.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,427,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

