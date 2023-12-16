B. Riley Raises Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $22.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $13.50 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $772.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.