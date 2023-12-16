Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.70

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.70 and last traded at $144.55, with a volume of 2833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Balchem

Balchem Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $19,034,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.