Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.27

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 37071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.