Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Buy by Odeon Capital Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.94 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

BAC stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

