Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.