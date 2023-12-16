Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
