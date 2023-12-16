Bank of America Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to “Buy”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASR. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $294.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $314.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

