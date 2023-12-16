Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.36

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 474773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

