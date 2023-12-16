Barclays Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

