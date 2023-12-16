Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $165.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $132.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Lennar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. Lennar has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

