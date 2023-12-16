Barclays PLC Acquires 112,690 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,690 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of BorgWarner worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

